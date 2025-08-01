Best Summer Fly-Fishing Spot
Clear Creek
Skip Colorado’s most popular fisheries, like the Frying Pan River or the South Platte, and opt for a session on Clear Creek instead. The “Golden Mile” — a stretch of water that runs from Vanover Park in downtown Golden to Grant Terry Park on the other side of town — was restored in 2009, resulting in some primo trout habitat. The fish don’t get as big here as they do in bigger rivers, but you should find plenty of feisty brown trout ready to tango (the go-to dry fly is the elk-hair caddis). There are also turnoffs on Highway 6 up Clear Creek Canyon; the best have walk-in access to sections of the river that diverge from the road, offering more secluded angling.
Jefferson County