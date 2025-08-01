Best New Public Art

Bauhaus master Herbert Bayer arrived in Aspen in the 1940s, after having fled the Nazis in Europe. Several of his works made their way down to Denver, most significantly “Articulated Wall,” an 85-foot-tall stack of yellow bars in the Denver Design Center completed in 1986, the year after Bayer died. A few years ago, a repaint of the stack brought together Dan Cohen from D4 Urban, which owns the center, and Bayer’s step-grandchild, Koko Bayer. Koko had uncovered models for hundreds of never-built Bayer sculptures, and Cohen came up with the idea of commissioning some of them for D4’s Broadway Park neighborhood. And that’s how the fabulous new posthumous Bayer, “Four Chromatic Gates,” wound up being erected at the Alameda RTD light rail station. The piece, based on a 1982 maquette from the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, comprises simple shapes evoking the uprights and lintel of a door frame; nested together are four of these painted steel “gates,” with the lintels overlapping above but never touching one another. The sleek minimalism and basic colors employed both hark back to Bayer’s Bauhaus beginnings, yet somehow his aesthetic still looks contemporary, even decades after his death.