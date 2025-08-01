Best Brewery for Grilling Your Own Grub
Factotum Brewhouse
After a one-year hiatus, Factotum Brewhouse has resurrected its Grill and Swill program, wherein you bring your own steaks, burgers, dogs or veggies and fire ’em up on one of the brewery’s propane grills (which come complete with utensils). Don’t want to tote your own plates or condiments? Factotum will rent you some — and serve you all the beer you need for a proper backyard patio hang. “It’s just like going to the park,” the brewery says, “except the beer is fresher, the picnic tables are sturdier and the bathrooms are fancier.”