Best Kids’ Menu
Kids are weird. They’re hungry when you’re not, and when you finally get them rounded up to head to their favorite restaurant, they clam up and claim they’re not hungry the moment the server arrives. When you ask what they want to eat, they shrug and say, “Whatever.” At Acova, that answer will get them a PB & J sandwich with a side. And “I’m not hungry” will land them a kid-sized cheeseburger with fries. You get the idea: Acova’s kids’ menu takes standard annoying answers and turns them into the names of dishes — which just might elicit a smile and get the young ones engaged in the family dinner. The only problem? Now you have to get them to choose a side dish. Unfortunately, “I hate you, Daddy,” won’t result in potato salad.