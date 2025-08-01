Best Free Service

Everyone’s smoking these days — meats, that is. Backyard cooking has become a passionate pastime for weekend warriors looking to emulate their favorite Texas brisket, St. Louis baby-back ribs or Carolina pulled pork. And you’ll find many of these budding Steven Raichlens congregating at Proud Souls, eyeing the pellet smokers or caressing the Big Green Eggs with envy. But even if you’re not ready to take the plunge with the high-end smokers, you can still find all manner of outdoor cooking gear here whether you’re shopping for a new spatula or a grill tray, and the wide array of sauces, dry rubs and marinades will keep you coming back. There’s even a fridge stocked with top-quality meats so you can get all your barbecue shopping done in one location. Cooking classes, outdoor demos and pro tips on the right products for your needs are part of the package, too. Like that sports car showroom, you may find yourself spending more and more time at Proud Souls just to be in like-minded company.