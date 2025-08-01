Shopping & Services

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Running Store

Berkeley Park Running Company

When Chris Sullivan opened the nationally celebrated Berkeley Park Running Company, he decided to upend the standard of the traditional shopping-mall running store. Instead, he launched a small shop on Tennyson Street with a great selection of trail- and road-running gear and beers, and in the process created a community hub for lovers of the sport. The shop hosts book signings, community runs (followed by a brew and snacks) and plenty of other gatherings. It’s developed a reputation for first-rate customer service and honest staffers whose priority is keeping people engaged in the sport — even if that means they won’t be making a sale. But that type of service makes loyal customers for life.

4568 Tennyson Street
720-325-7931
berkeleyparkrunningcompany.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Bookstore — New Books

The Bookies

The best bookstores don’t just cater to current bookworms — they breed new ones! And no store does this better than the Bookies, a strip-mall spot that focuses on serving children, families and teachers. While we’ve managed to shop here without buying anything for ourselves, we’ve spent more than we care to admit on books and educational toys for the kids in our lives. Bookies employees — most of whom have the air of veteran high school poetry teachers — are experts at recommendations, and the outstanding stacked-to-the-ceiling selection is a joy to browse.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Game Store

Wizard's Chest

Let your inner geek run wild at the Wizard’s Chest, a glorious shop filled with board, card and role-playing games, costumes and more. Open since 1983 but a relative newcomer to Broadway, the store boasts a playful interior and exterior designed by immersive-arts wizard Lonnie Hanzon. Whether you’re looking for the latest in Dungeons & Dragons fun, robotics kits, a new wig, or a rattler for the toddler in your life, the Wizard’s Chest will put you under its spell. The shop is currently offering a mix of online, curbside and limited in-person business; the real magic happens in the coming months, when it will get back to hosting gaming events and allowing 100 percent hands-on fun.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Witchy Store

Herbs & Arts

If you’re looking to take a journey through the witchier side of life, head to Herbs & Arts. Breathe in the incense, shop for candles, beef up your tarot deck collection, have a consultation with a store herbalist, and explore your existence through a psychic or astrological reading on the spot. If you’re planning to dive into the esoteric arts, there are also classes for the curious and plenty of books to read. This shop is filled with a playful, positive energy and all the tools you need to make magic.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Religious Products and Skateboard Gear

The Retro

Somehow, the weird combination of religious swag and skateboard gear at the Retro works. In fact, it might be the best place for traditional grandparents and skateboard kids to meet in the middle — just as Latino religious images, from sacred hearts to la Virgen de Guadalupe, cross over into youth culture as board-deck decorations, jewelry, apparel, art and stickers. Try it — you might like it, too.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Out-of-the-Box Calacas

Missfits Dolls

Inez Sanchez’s Missfits dolls aren’t like any Día de los Muertos calacas you’ve ever seen. Each one-of-a-kind skeleton doll comes with a name, a story and a personality invented by the Denver artist: Head-turner Lupita, dressed to kill; Calabaza the squash woman; colorful Socorro, who lives in a house with no music; Chileta the chile contest judge; and Rosa and Valentino, a rose-killer and her gardening lover, are just a few of her characters. Look for Sanchez’s wares at Día de los Muertos and holiday craft markets, monthly First Friday art fairs at the Arturo Garcia studio in Westwood, or on Etsy.

facebook.com/missfitsdolls

etsy.com/shop/MISSFITSdolls

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Work of Art in a Box

Latino Cultural Arts Center

Last fall, the Latino Cultural Arts Center reached out to people feeling the loss of traditional Day of the Dead celebrations along the Front Range by assembling ofrendas kits that people could buy, then use to build their own altars to the dead at home. Giving this concept new life was an ingenious twist: LCAC hired Latino artists to create a variety of traditional handmade elements to stock the DIY kits, including felt hearts, paper butterflies, calaveras (skulls), Mexican prayer candles and other decorative and symbolic items. And the concept lives on: LCAC has already sent out a call to artists for a second round in 2021.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Vintage Store in a Bar

Garage Sale Vintage

Hanging out with a cocktail while you shop is becoming a trend, as is vinyl collecting, and Garage Sale is proof that the combo works. The mashup of vintage clothing, vinyl albums and a classic Wild Turkey Old-Fashioned or Manhattan sipped indoors or on the open-street patio make this a sweet place to chill, day or night. Planning a Denver staycation? This should be your first stop.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Record Store in a Restaurant

Larimer Records Cafe

The bones of the beloved Market, which stood at this Larimer Square address for decades, are still present in a ghostly way, right down to the familiar tiled entryway. And just as the Market was a gathering place for the entire city, Josh Sampson’s Larimer Records Cafe serves a similar function, with an updated millennial shtick: It’s a bustling, relaxed meeting place for coffee and food, but it’s also a vinyl store, complete with listening stations, rotating themed music brunches and nights with live DJs, and drinks with names like Sympathy for the Devil, Ring of Fire and Walk on the Wild Side. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Try Garage Sale, just across Larimer.

larimerrecordscafe.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Record Store

Twist & Shout

The lines winding out of Twist & Shout are proof that this Colfax Avenue record shop has earned its reputation as a must-stop spot for vinyl, CDs, DVDs and music ephemera. The store has an amazing selection of new and used albums, along with a staff that knows how to help you find what you’re looking for and discover up-and-coming and obscure artists. As pandemic restrictions loosen, we’re looking forward to seeing Twist & Shout bring back some of its intimate live-music performances from international and local acts alike — and in the meantime, we’re happy to see the shop continue its long tradition of supporting local musicians by keeping their albums on the racks.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Comic Book Store

Mile High Comics

When you walk into the massive warehouse that is Mile High Comics headquarters, you’ll want to hold on to your pocketbook and keep a close eye on your watch. You’re going to be tempted to spend hundreds and while away your entire day in this massive concrete palace of geekdom, which boasts a collection of 10 million comics and 300,000 comic and trade hardbacks and paperbacks. In recent years, owner and drag queen Chuck Rozanski has hosted an all-ages drag show here that has been a boon for queer youth. The shop also offers a vast selection of collectible toys, T-shirts and figurines, and is home to several cats that make occasional appearances.

milehighcomics.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Bookstore — Used Books

Capitol Hill Books

Four decades in, Capitol Hill Books found itself on the brink of closure during the pandemic. In a testament to how passionate this community is about legacy East Colfax Avenue businesses, readers rallied and saved it. So the shop, just across from the Colorado Capitol, carried on, and today continues to offer a wide range of affordably priced used books, from classics to hard-to-find tomes. There’s even a mystery box, handpicked by the shop’s staff. Although you could — and can — browse here for hours, the store also offers online shopping options. And while Capitol Hill Books is not currently buying used books, it’s accepting donations that could help ensure that we all live happily ever after.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Streetwear Line

Be a Good Person

Be a Good Person, founded by Darian Simon and Julian Donaldson in 2015 to spread a message of positivity, has become an iconic Denver brand that uses hoodies, T-shirts, sweats and accessories to encourage people to be, well, good. In an age of social strife, online smackdowns, violence and general pessimism, the slogan, brand name and philosophy behind Be a Good Person is as relevant as can be. Each season, the company puts out a signature line sporting cheerful, all-caps lettering; along the way, it does its share of philanthropic work with nonprofits like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best New Moves by the Tattered Cover

Tattered Cover Book Store

Through many moves, new stores, new markets and constant upsizing and downsizing, the Tattered Cover has always managed to retain its hallmark cozy familiarity. And exciting things are happening again. After the independent chain was purchased in December, owners David Back and Kwame Spearman brought in entrepreneur Clara Villarosa, who once nurtured the Hue-Man Experience bookstore in Five Points, to curate a new Black lit division. Plans are also under way to open a children’s book store this summer at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, and to bring to fruition a new TC branch in Westminster. And coming soon: the new LoDo store at McGregor Square by Coors Field. Welcome to the 21st century!

Four metro locations (LoDo store closed for a move)

tatteredcover.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Old-School Collective

RISE Westwood

An economic oasis in a neighborhood caught between its working-class Chicano roots and creeping gentrification, RISE Westwood is as grassroots as it gets. You’ll find a range of food-related enterprises co-existing side by side, from the community-driven Westwood Food Coop and Mujeres Emprendedoras (a worker-owned, woman-powered co-op offering financial opportunities and job training) to cafe-style retailers like Cultura Chocolate, Cabrona Coffee and Kahlo’s, all of which band together for community events and outdoor markets. When RISE says it wants to give Denver a taste of the neighborhood, it really means it.

risewestwoodcollective.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Adult Store

Awakening

In 2017, Tory Johnson and Rose Kalasz opened Awakening in RiNo, with the goal of inspiring sex positivity and selling non-toxic, eco-friendly sex toys. Since then, they’ve opened a second location on Broadway, and have earned a reputation as a safe, gender-inclusive business that empowers people to not only have better orgasms, but better conversations about their sexuality. The shop researches all the items it sells to make sure they are safe for the body and the earth, and the employees behind the counter know what they’re talking about. Stop blushing and go discover yourself.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Store at Denver International Airport

Topo Designs

Yes, you overpacked, and you realize your two carry-ons just aren’t going to cut it with your airline. Not to worry: Topo Designs will send you off in style. The company got its start when Jedd Rose was looking for more functional outdoor gear, bought a sewing machine and started making packs in his Fort Collins basement, while Mark Hansen began marketing the design. Today they’ve expanded their lines to include clothing and accessories, and have grown into two outlets at Denver International Airport beyond the flagship store at 2500 Larimer Street; you can also order online. But hang out at one of the airport shops long enough, and you’ll need to grab one of their big bags (lifetime guarantee!) to fit everything you’ve suddenly decided you can’t live without.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Store in Cherry Creek

Show of Hands

For 38 years, the women who own Show of Hands have been creating what they call a “happy place” at the adorable boutique, offering a variety of handmade goods by artists from around the country — with many from Colorado in the mix. The selection of jewelry, greeting cards, sculptures, holiday decorations, posters, photographs, planters and more — available at a wide range of prices for shoppers of any means — makes Show of Hands a one-stop shop for gift buyers. But the kindness, good humor and generosity of the staff are what inspire us to drop by even when there’s nothing on our shopping list…and we never leave empty-handed.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Store on East Colfax

Colfax Guitar Shop

In a world of big-box music and a never-ending onslaught of emerging retail trends, an unpretentious, classic hole-in-the-wall music store is a rare find — and that’s why the Colfax Guitar Shop, right across from the Bluebird Theater, strikes all the right notes. Looking to stock up on picks and strings, or need a new capo? The store, which has been around for two decades, has you covered. Have a broken or buzzing instrument? The skilled and friendly luthiers here can fix up your old ax or build you an original custom instrument. If you don’t know your pickguard from your pegs, fear not: The Guitar Shop staff welcomes everyone from novices to pros, and you can rest assured that whatever they touch will be finger-pickin’ good.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Store on West Colfax

Disguises: A Costume Superstore

Hosting a production of Cats? A toga party? A Renaissance festival? Maybe you’ve been roped into a comic con cosplay date or a Revolutionary War re-enactment. Whatever the case, theater geeks and Halloween freaks alike love Disguises: A Costume Superstore, where you can buy or rent outfits for any occasion. With over 100,000 costumes crammed into 16,000 square feet, the shop’s experts have you covered. Disguises also offers a wide selection of makeup, wigs and props, and whether you need to escape the dreariness of your life by playing a little dress-up or are looking to outfit yourself for your next social gathering, there’s no better place to do it.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Shop in RiNo

Matriarch Mercantile

Tran Wills has earned every bit of her entrepreneurial and activist cred over the past decade or two, starting with running the FabricLab in the mid-2000s, when she was nineteen and pregnant, and then expanding to a string of fashion-related gigs, galleries and curated shops. In 2013 she struck gold with her chic, non-toxic nail salon Base Coat, which has since grown across the nation, including several locations inside Nordstrom stores. In a sweet and maybe ironic way, Wills has now been able to reclaim elements of her former creative enterprises by opening Matriarch Mercantile in RiNo, a woman-centric boutique with a gallery devoted to the female and nonbinary muralists of Babe Walls. What goes around comes around, and we are all the luckier for it.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Shop on Broadway

Hope Tank

Few small businesses have a motto like “Social Impact Is Our Brand.” But that’s how store owner and activist Erika Righter labels Hope Tank — and it’s the reason that we keep swinging around to praise her business, which isn’t just another gift shop. Righter started out hyping works by local makers at affordable prices, with a promise to donate part of every sale to handpicked nonprofits. And while she’s since widened her supplier list, the giving-back aspect remains. Righter also gave mural opportunities to out-of-work artists in 2020, sticks up for BIPOC businesses, supports community services and speaks up for the downtrodden. May Hope Tank always lead the way.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Store on the 16th Street Mall

I Heart Denver Store

Although many storefronts remain boarded up and empty, and others have been claimed by national chains, the 16th Street Mall still has heart — thanks to the I Heart Denver Store, which continues to represent this city with pride while supporting more than 200 local artists, designers and other creatives by selling their goods. Whether you’re a tourist looking for a Mile High memento or a local shopping for some hometown flair, you’ll find state-centric T-shirts, honey, mugs, pins, trinkets, games, puzzles and home decor at various price points. And you’ll do your shopping knowing that you’re supporting not just this one store, but Denver’s entire creative community. Who doesn’t heart that?

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Free Service

Personalized Reading Lists
Denver Public Library

Many libraries have expanded their services to include everything from social worker consultations to 3-D printers, makers’ labs and comedy clubs. While these free resources are welcome, has the skill of recommending a good book been pushed to the bottom of the stacks? Not at Denver Public Library, which offers artful personalized reading lists based on online questionnaires that patrons fill out regarding their literary tastes. Librarians who specialize in reader recommendations then respond with thoughtful, handpicked lists along with explanations of their choices. The selections are dead on — and often more surprising and engaging than the picks that Google and Amazon algorithms dredge up.

denverlibrary.org/recommendations

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Market for Asian Cooks, Kawaii-Lovers and Paper-Folders

Pacific Mercantile Company

Pacific Mercantile began as a mom-and-pop, opened by Japanese grocer and first-generation American George Inai, who moved to Colorado after spending World War II in internment camps. The market opened on Larimer Street 75 years ago, then moved next to the Denver Buddhist Temple on Lawrence Street in 1972 to help anchor the newly built Sakura Square complex. The grandkids run the store now, but Pacific Mercantile hasn’t lost an ounce of charm: It still stocks everything you need to correctly prepare and serve Japanese dishes, as well as a deluge of imported treats (Pocky sticks, rice crackers, sugary Ramune drinks, Hello Panda cookies) and a beautiful array of Asian housewares, kitchen goods and gifts.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Local TVWeathercaster

Matt Makens, KWGN-TV

Longtime Coloradans have a very low tolerance for forecasters who portray every snow event as a potential life-threatening blizzard and seem to seek out any excuse to drop phrases such as “bomb cyclone” into their conversation whether they’re relevant or not. So praise be to Matt Makens, whose appearances on Channel 2 are marked by a low-key delivery that lets the facts of the day speak for themselves. And because he’s a local product (he grew up outside of Castle Rock), he has enough experience with the vagaries of Colorado weather to know the difference between a legitimate thunderstorm and a passing cloud.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Local TV News Anchor

Tom Green, 9News

Tom Green is so well known for his dry sense of humor that his journalistic skills can sometimes be overlooked. But his live coverage of the mass shooting at the Boulder King Soopers in late March was a model of the form. Unlike some of his competitors, who strayed into problematic speculation while filling time between new revelations, Green held steady, exuding compassion and concern while still dispensing hard truths. The ability to maintain emotional equilibrium at moments of high tension is rare, but Green has it to spare.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Local TV Morning News Show

CBS4 Denver

Lighthearted banter and random silliness of the sort that has been commonplace in morning television news for decades feels out of step given the current state of the world — which is a big reason that CBS4 Denver’s approach is so refreshing. Instead of relying on gimmicks, the station simply tasks main anchors Dominic Garcia and Kelly Werthmann (aided by CBSN’s Makenzie O’Keefe) with delivering the most important stories at the dawn of the day straight, with big assists from a deep bench of reportorial talent that includes Mekialaya White and veteran Rick Sallinger. Add weather updates from Ashton Altieri, who eschews bluster and overhype in favor of the most relevant information, and you’ve got a wake-up program perfect for 2021.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Running Podcast

Some Work, All Play

Speaking even faster than they can run, husband-wife coaches and national-champion runners Megan and David Roche have recorded Some Work, All Play, a binge-worthy thirty-minute podcast that invites listeners into their Tuesday morning conversations about life’s big issues — from what’s going on in the news to fascinating movies, books or articles they’ve read. After their banter, they answer listener questions about training and offer data-driven running advice rooted in both sports science and the kind of unflagging optimism and cheerleading that will help listeners get through the toughest runs. They are all about compassion, flamboyant joy and endless love. Now, that’s something to chase.

swaprunning.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Serial Podcast

The Syndicate

Back in August, former Westword writer and longform journalist Chris Walker debuted The Syndicate, a thrilling, eight-chapter, true-crime podcast produced by Imperative Entertainment and Foxtopus Ink. It tells the story of a group of college buddies who exploited Colorado’s medical cannabis laws to create one of the most successful drug-smuggling rings in U.S. history — before the traffickers were brought down by a federal mole. The story, which includes skydiving, drugs galore, wild characters and plenty of derring-do, is the perfect soundtrack for your next drive across the state…whether or not you have drugs in tow.

foxtopus.ink/the-syndicate

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Podcast

City Cast Denver

We feel like we’ve watched Bree Davies grow up — and maybe we have — from her days as a punk-loving, Colfax-dwelling kid to her work as a Westword contributor to her new, respectable status as the host of City Cast Denver, the new podcast brought to the Mile High City by the Graham Foundation, of all things. But while the funding might come from outside Colorado, the emphasis is all local, with former Best of Denver winner Paul Karolyi as lead producer. Together he, Davies and the rest of the crew pull together fifteen-minute weekday-morning podcasts that encapsulate just what you need to know — love it or hate it — about Denver right now. From the fate of Elitch’s to the best Mexican food, City Cast keeps Denver talking.

denver.citycast.fm

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Talk-Radio Host

Ryan Warner
Colorado Matters

Roll through the radio dial, and you’re sure to hear a glut of pontificating aggro men using their radio shows to bully guests and mold the world as they see fit. And then you stumble across Ryan Warner’s soothing voice on Colorado Public Radio’s Colorado Matters, and you get a model for how much better discourse could be. Warner approaches his guests — nearly always fascinating picks — with empathy, respect and a sense of humor. He doesn’t shy away from asking tough questions, but he’s no bully. And he handles some of the most important — but not always biggest — stories in our state with the generosity they deserve.

cpr.org/show/colorado-matters

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop

Awake

On a trip to France, Bill and Christy Wynne were inspired by the normalized sobriety scene there that included readily available alcohol-free beers in supermarkets and bars. They decided they wanted to be part of the movement to change the societal pressure of socializing under the influence, and last fall opened Awake, an alcohol-free bottle shop and coffee bar in Jefferson Park. Awake carries the largest selection of alcohol-free drinks under one roof in the country — with everything from zero-proof products like Giesen sauvignon blanc imported from New Zealand to locally sourced Gruvi Stout — and the Wynnes say they’ve tried every one to ensure that they’re stocking the best products for their customers. Soon those customers will be able to try those products on the premises, when the coffee bar becomes a full sober bar and restaurant. Cheers!

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Liquor Store

Argonaut Wine & Liquor

Liquor sales went through the roof during the pandemic, and our tabs at Argonaut probably account for a good half of that growth. While we’ve bought beer and booze at stores all around town, we keep finding ourselves going back to Argonaut not only for the massive selection, but for an ownership that’s become very sensitive to the tastes of Denver tipplers (and teetotalers) over the past five decades. Always drink local.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best 21st-Century Convenience Store

Choice Market

For some folks, shopping at Choice Market might feel a little solitary, without customer service or the checkout chitchat about football and the weather. But in a sped-up world where anything is just a click away, Choice Market is the epitome of self-service. Through the use of two apps, Choice NOW and the Choice Mobile App, you can shop in-store by checking in with a QR code, or order in advance for pick-up or delivery, without ever having to wait in a line. Mom and pop’s convenience store was never like this. Just don’t forget the beef jerky, because you’ll no longer be lured by it at the checkout counter.

Four metro locations

choicemarket.co

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Supplies for Backyard Cooks

Proud Souls BBQ & Supply

Everyone’s smoking these days — meats, that is. Backyard cooking has become a passionate pastime for weekend warriors looking to emulate their favorite Texas brisket, St. Louis baby-back ribs or Carolina pulled pork. And you’ll find many of these budding Steven Raichlens congregating at Proud Souls, eyeing the pellet smokers or caressing the Big Green Eggs with envy. But even if you’re not ready to take the plunge with the high-end smokers, you can still find all manner of outdoor cooking gear here whether you’re shopping for a new spatula or a grill tray, and the wide array of sauces, dry rubs and marinades will keep you coming back. There’s even a fridge stocked with top-quality meats so you can get all your barbecue shopping done in one location. Cooking classes, outdoor demos and pro tips on the right products for your needs are part of the package, too. Like that sports car showroom, you may find yourself spending more and more time at Proud Souls just to be in like-minded company.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Recycled Fashion

Julianna's Wardrobe

In a world of fast fashion, where garbage dumps are towering with wear-and-tear clothes, Julianna’s Wardrobe is committed to keeping the history of yesterday’s dresses alive by restoring them with modern flair. “I really believe our energy is in the fibers of the clothing that we wear,” says owner Julianna Aberle-McClellan. So when a bride wants to go down the aisle in something her great-grandmother wore that has turned to rags, Aberle-McClellan taps into her background in theatrical fashion to create something spectacular, connected to the past and looking toward the future.

juliannaswardrobe.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Halal Grocery Store

Nazar International Market

Good halal food is easy to find at local restaurants if you know where to look, but for anyone interested in cooking up traditional fare from Muslim-majority countries, Nazar International Market is the go-to halal grocery store in the metro area. The market has an extensive meat selection, with everything from goat to specialties specific to Tunisia and Turkey. The staff is friendly, the prices fair. What’s for dinner?

1842 South Parker Road

303-750-8875

facebook.com/nazarinternationalmarket

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Local-Global Market

Ruby's Market

In March 2020, world traveler Michelle Lasnier planned to open Ruby’s Market, an artisan bazaar selling handcrafted goods, art and food from members of the local refugee and immigrant community. Then the pandemic hit, and Lasnier instead opened Ruby’s Pantry in the garage behind the market, where she stashed emergency supplies to help that same community. That led to Ruby’s Market Box, a community service that enabled customers to lend support by picking up pre-packaged boxes of food and other products that members had created. But now, finally, Ruby’s Market has opened, and customers can browse the shelves themselves and purchase everything from jewelry to fine art to pottery to foodstuffs made by these local-global entrepreneurs.

1569 South Pearl Street

303-733-2784

rubysmarketdenver.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Proof That Fresh Food Matters

Rebel Marketplace at Del Mar Park

What began as Rebels in the Garden — a backyard produce garden in Montbello and the project of Aurora resident James Grevious and five kids willing to do the work — has morphed into Rebel Marketplace, a monthly farmers’ market in the heart of Aurora’s food desert. Grevious chose to keep it small and super-local by gathering other metro-area micro-business vendors like himself to join in the project. This year, you’ll find the market open May through October in Del Mar Park, offering fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and herbal remedies; hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Saturday of the month.

312 Del Mar Circle, Aurora

720-236-9611

rebelmarketplace.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Outdoor Pop-Up Garden Market

Plum Creek Garden Market

Denver gardeners lost a major gardening resource when the Groundcovers center closed in 2019 after nearly forty years of serving the city. But plant grower Jeremy Friedman, who’d already started a seasonal retail operation in Castle Rock, grabbed the opportunity and last year expanded his pop-up concept to Golden and Denver, where he took advantage of the vacant Kmart parking lot at Monaco Parkway and East Evans Avenue to set up a temporary bedding-plant bonanza. Public enthusiasm was so high that Plum Creek is back in 2021, adding two more convenient pop-ups in Littleton and Erie.

Five metro locations

plumcreekgardenmarket.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Native Garden Plant Starts

High Plains Environmental Center

Characterized as a “living laboratory,” High Plains is dedicated to promoting Colorado native plants — xeric, hardy greenery and blooms that are accustomed to Colorado soil — in the garden, with a more ecological, restorative end in mind. You can tour the facility’s demonstration gardens and orchard in a park-like, lakeshore-environment setting to see how well it works, then go online to purchase all the water-wise plants you need to build your own backyard native ecosystem from a selection offered from April to Labor Day. Science rules!

2698 Bluestem Willow Drive, Loveland

970-622-9676

suburbitat.org

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Place to Buy a Heritage Apple Tree

Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project

All apples are not alike, as any apple-phile will tell you, and the deeper you fall under the spell of heirloom apple varieties, which number in the hundreds, the more you will hunger to try them. You’ll want to start small if you don’t own an orchard, though, and there’s no better place to begin planting those roots than the Montezuma Orchard Restoration Project. MORP’s mission is to preserve and restore Colorado’s heirloom orchards, and it sells trees to fund the nonprofit’s work. Currently you can choose varieties online at $60 each, but you have to pick them up, by appointment. It’s a long drive to Cortez, but it’s worth it.

Cortez

970-565-3099

montezumaorchard.org

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Plant and Gift Shop in a Coffeehouse

All Its Own at Mint & Serif

Small businesses are shacking up more often as rents rise, which isn’t a bad thing for shoppers on the run — especially those who can’t get through their errands without an afternoon muffin and caffeine boost. All Its Own has grown from a craft-market tent and small solo brick-and-mortar to occupy a nook at Mint & Serif Coffeehouse on West Colfax. Grab a beverage for fuel as you ponder the inventory at William Haggerty’s shop, which offers work by local artists and artisans, including Haggerty’s own cool concrete designed to hold easy-care plants like succulents and air plants. Happy re-fortification.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Jewelry for Geeks

Geeklery

The artisans of Geeklery understand what makes a nerd’s world spin when it comes to personal ornamentation: It’s the theme that counts. Geeks use jewelry to proclaim their love for sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and cosplay, and the results can be as out-of-this-world as they are decorative. If you’re looking to adorn yourself with spider brooches, sapphire-studded Beam Me Up earrings or sterling-silver Zelda cuff links (or just want to decorate your home with like-minded artworks), hit up Geeklery’s web page to shop — and feel good knowing that 5 percent of every purchase benefits Pop Culture Classroom.

720-260-4762

geeklery.com

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill Denver

Scavenging for dream items should never be restricted to one particular thrift shop; part of the fun is going on the hunt. But when we have to limit our expeditions to just one spot, the Goodwill outlet at Broadway and Archer Place always seems to have what we’re looking for, from dishware to fashion-forward jackets, ski and backpacking gear, dresses, shoes and more. There’s also plenty of kitsch and art to browse — but if you’ve banned yourself from any more shopping sprees, this is also a convenient spot to drop off secondhand items.

Best Of Denver® 2021
Shopping & Services

Best Local TV Evening News Show

Denver7

When the news is serious, it makes sense to turn to serious news purveyors — and Denver7’s evening newscast is seriously strong. The integrity of anchor Anne Trujillo has only grown over the decades that she’s held down the main anchor chair, and her current partner, Shannon Ogden, is an effective communicator with a sure command of tone. Moreover, the news team’s commitment to in-depth storytelling isn’t just a slogan; reports are allowed to run long when the subject matter calls for it rather than the info being delivered in calorie-free mini-bites. And that’s not to mention the presence of Mike Nelson, the dean of Colorado forecasters, and Lionel Bienvenu, whose sports segments are given a prominence often lacking on other outlets.

