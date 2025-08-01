Best Running Store
Berkeley Park Running Company
When Chris Sullivan opened the nationally celebrated Berkeley Park Running Company, he decided to upend the standard of the traditional shopping-mall running store. Instead, he launched a small shop on Tennyson Street with a great selection of trail- and road-running gear and beers, and in the process created a community hub for lovers of the sport. The shop hosts book signings, community runs (followed by a brew and snacks) and plenty of other gatherings. It’s developed a reputation for first-rate customer service and honest staffers whose priority is keeping people engaged in the sport — even if that means they won’t be making a sale. But that type of service makes loyal customers for life.
4568 Tennyson Street
720-325-7931
berkeleyparkrunningcompany.com