Best Serial Podcast
The Syndicate
Back in August, former Westword writer and longform journalist Chris Walker debuted The Syndicate, a thrilling, eight-chapter, true-crime podcast produced by Imperative Entertainment and Foxtopus Ink. It tells the story of a group of college buddies who exploited Colorado’s medical cannabis laws to create one of the most successful drug-smuggling rings in U.S. history — before the traffickers were brought down by a federal mole. The story, which includes skydiving, drugs galore, wild characters and plenty of derring-do, is the perfect soundtrack for your next drive across the state…whether or not you have drugs in tow.