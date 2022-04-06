The long-anticipated Meow Wolf launched in Denver last September, opening the doors to its lore-filled Convergence Station. The space is a psychedelic playground, with multiple "universes" to explore that are brimming with detailed, stunning, interactive works made by both local and national artists. Pair those with the hilarious walking characters that Meow Wolf has meandering throughout the rooms, such as Sid the Psychic (as at a Renaissance fair, they always stay in character), and you've got a full-on trippy experience awaiting you. Meow Wolf has also started offering adult-only nights, in case you'd like to avoid both energetic kids and crying toddlers.