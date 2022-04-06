Denver is a street-art city, but the Museum of Contemporary Art shows that this city also has a strong grip on the fine arts. With a passionate curatorial team who have an eye for compelling works that make a statement, the MCA had blockbuster exhibits last year focusing on Deborah Roberts and Jason Moran, and has kicked off 2022 with exhibits that question the roots of abstraction with stunners showcasing Eamon Ore-Giron and Dyani White Hawk. Watch for more creative programming at the Holiday Theatre annex.