Colorado Harvest Company founder Tim Cullen, a former teacher, nearly sold his dispensaries a couple of years ago, but ultimately decided to keep running the show. We're glad he did, because he's solved the equation of good weed at low prices. Open since 2009, Colorado Harvest Company boasts some of the best dispensary menus in the country, selling everything from $100 ounces to some of the state's most popular flower brands, including Cherry, Green Dot Labs, Locol Love and Snaxland. The internal grow is no slouch, either, regularly pumping out new strains to scratch that exclusivity itch so many cannabis collectors get. The concentrate lineup is just as stacked as the nursery, with extractions from 710 Labs, Green Dot, Olio and Soiku Bano priced as affordable payday treats. Show up with a modest budget at any of the chain's three stores in Aurora or Denver, and you can still leave with one bountiful bag.