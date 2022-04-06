A rosin lab founded by former employees of DabLogic, Soiku Bano had a sizable hand in cold-cured rosin's popularity last year. Despite being new on the scene, Soiku Bano has already created a strong reputation on the back of its cream-colored rosin, the result of curing at a cooler temperature than that used in the traditional process. Partnerships with edibles brands Cheeba Chews and Dialed In to make rosin candies and well-received solventless vaporizer cartridges put Soiku Bano on a level with few extractors in Colorado. Expect that trajectory to continue, one bao-bun-looking gram of rosin at a time.instagram.com/soiku.bano