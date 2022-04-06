Rosin gummies proved they were more than a fad last year. Not only did larger brands like Cheeba Chews and Rhobots launch gummies and taffies infused with the solventless extract, but local operations got in the mix, too. Leiffa makes the only rosin-infused chocolate bars that we're aware of, adding its award-winning rosin to flavors like dark chocolate and cherry, white chocolate and strawberry crumble, and milk chocolate and peanut butter pretzel. The rich flavors mask rosin's resinous flavors without tasting overly sweet, and the long-lasting body high each bar delivers proves that Leiffa isn't skimping on the concentrate quality. The recreational chocolate bars, dosed at 100 milligrams of THC and sold at dispensaries across the state, punch well above their weight class, but medical marijuana patients can also buy stronger doses at Leiffa's medical dispensary in Lakewood.leiffa.com