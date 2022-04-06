Most of us prefer to let the professionals make our edibles, but it's always fun to cook your own. Thanks to Sweet Grass, one of Colorado's oldest adult-use cannabis bakeries, you can control your own edibles domain without having to break a sweat over the infusion process. The brand's sticks of THC butter, each infused with 100 milligrams, are divided into ten tablespoons, allowing you to make breakfast, lunch or dinner as you normally would, but with a much different outcome. Made with plant matter instead of THC distillate, cannabutter edibles carry a fuller high than most gummies on the market, and you can always mix in non-infused butter if 10 milligrams per tablespoon is too much. Eggs, cookies, brownies and even coffee can all handle the spike, and your tastebuds will approve, too, as long your cooking skills keep up.