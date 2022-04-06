Cheese and chocolate are always great, but if you want to take your beer pairings to another level, Cerveceria Colorado has you covered. This taproom offshoot of Denver Beer Co. has served up everything from pan dulce pastries, churros and empanadas to tamales, salsas and guacamole. The staff has even paired beer with, yes, bugs. While that might have been a tough one to stomach, the other food pairings work well with brews like an horchata blonde ale, a chipotle pepper amber and a churro stout, all inspired by Mexican ingredients and often made in collaboration with Mexican breweries.