Chef Dana Rodriguez has worked magic again with her latest concept, the Mexican street taco joint Cantina Loca. It's a vibrant spot bursting with complex flavors, all packaged in bite-sized entrees and finger foods. Rodriguez, who brought us Work & Class and Super Mega Bien, opened Cantina Loca not only to deliver charcoal-tempura cactus and housemade chorizo tacos to the neighborhood, but also to showcase her fantastic mezcal and tequila. After all, what goes better with a succulent pork carnitas taco than a dram of smoky mezcal? On the less traditional side, don't pass up the doraditos, which are fried tacos stuffed with cheesy potatoes and lemon cabbage salad, then topped with a spicy avocado sauce.