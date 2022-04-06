If you have done any kind of community advocacy work in Denver over the past ten years, you've crossed paths with Jonathon Stalls, and you've most likely crossed paths through his preferred mode of transportation: walking. On TikTok, Stalls takes us (and his 100,000 followers) along as he navigates our public transit systems. Whether by foot, bus, bike or wheelchair, when you follow his path on Pedestrian Dignity, you'll begin to see all of the barriers involved in getting from point A to point B, and these challenges range from woefully inadequate to fully outrageous and unjust.tiktok.com/@pedestriandignity