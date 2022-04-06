Have you ever wondered why RTD's L Line has such a tiny service area? Why there's no connection between Denver and Boulder, much less stops at all of the subdivisions that fill the space in between? You're not alone. In the four-part podcast series Ghost Train, Colorado Public Radio's Nathaniel Minor explores the past, present and future of transit in metro Denver, starting from the 2004 vote to back FasTracks that was meant to make Denver a world-class city. But it's been a frustrating ride so far, and Ghost Train covers all the bumps along the way.cpr.org/podcast/ghost-train