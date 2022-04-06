Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best New Denver Podcast

Ghost Train

Have you ever wondered why RTD's L Line has such a tiny service area? Why there's no connection between Denver and Boulder, much less stops at all of the subdivisions that fill the space in between? You're not alone. In the four-part podcast series Ghost Train, Colorado Public Radio's Nathaniel Minor explores the past, present and future of transit in metro Denver, starting from the 2004 vote to back FasTracks that was meant to make Denver a world-class city. But it's been a frustrating ride so far, and Ghost Train covers all the bumps along the way.

cpr.org/podcast/ghost-train

Best Podcast

The Narrators

If you're a fan of This American Life or The Moth Radio Hour, you might already be a fan of Denver's The Narrators, a podcast along the same lines but with a Mile High spin. And if you're not yet a fan, you should be. Local entertainers, writers and raconteurs share true stories from their lives. The show — which will soon reach its 250th episode — began back in 2010 at Paris on the Platte with Those Who Can't star Andrew Orvedahl as host. These days, it's taped live weekly at Buntport Theater, where it's hosted by Ron Doyle and Erin Rollman; recent themes have covered such wide-ranging topics as blowjobs, grandmas, marital infidelity, culinary school, old friends, shoplifting, and using the outhouse at summer camp.

thenarrators.org

Best Talk-Show Host

Darren D-Mac McKee

Sports-talk radio in metro Denver is far more vibrant than the news format right now — and in a crowded field, Darren D-Mac McKee is the most valuable player. He topped genre ratings for a decade-plus when teaming with ex-Denver Broncos great Alfred Williams, who got most of the credit. But even after Williams moved on to KOA, McKee has continued to excel in the high-profile afternoon-drive slot thanks to provocative takes, a wild sense of humor and the ability to make his partners (currently another ex-Bronco, Tyler Polumbus) sound much, much better.

denverfan.com

Best Place to Come Clean

Glendale Laundromat

If the coin shortage has you scratching your head, wondering where you'll find the change to do your laundry, Glendale Laundromat has you covered. This basic but clean facility has machines of many sizes, from two-load standards to eight-load mammoths — and most of them take credit cards. Rather than cycling through load after load, here you can finish a month's worth of laundry in just a few hours: Wash, dry, fold and walk away satisfied. Washer prices start at $2 for a double load, and dryers are 25 cents for six minutes.

glendale-laundromat-laundromat.business.site

Best Parking Service

Pay by Phone

Annoyed that Denver's street parking rates increased to $2 per hour this year? At least Pay by Phone can make your parking experience smoother. The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure started enabling Pay by Phone at meters across the city last year. The app's function is all in the name: Download it for free, find your parking zone and pay then and there. If you're not sure how long you might be, the app allows you to remotely add time. With Pay by Phone, there's no more digging for coins in your pockets — a good thing, because the quarters required to pay for a few hours these days might require a pack mule.

paybyphone.com

Best Place to Watch Altitude TV

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center

Although it's no fun to end up in the emergency room, Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center has a major perk for fans of the Avalanche, Mammoth, Nuggets and Rapids: The TVs here have Altitude Sports. Owing to a dispute with Comcast, Altitude TV isn't available to most Denver residents — but at St. Luke's, it's at the ready, tuned to everything from live games to 3 a.m. behind-the-scenes Nuggets footage. And while Altitude TV can't fix what landed you in the ER, it can help heal your spirits.

Best Tool for Adventurers With Disabilities

Exploryst

Founded by Angela Wilson, a Thornton mother whose son, Samuel, has intellectual and physical disabilities, Exploryst provides an online directory of businesses and activities complete with information regarding wheelchair accessibility, American Sign Language availability and more on accommodations. Everything from restaurants to outdoor experiences to Meow Wolf is included on the site, and Wilson maintains a blog documenting exactly how her family's experience went on their own adventures, offering inspiration for others.

exploryst.com

Best Inclusive Health and Wellness Studio

Guided by Humanity

Some health and wellness studios might make you feel the opposite of well (in mind, heart, body — or all three). But you'll be pleasantly surprised at Guided by Humanity, a place of radical inclusivity and intersectionality. No matter your ability, identity or financial status, there are options for you here. The offerings range from chair yoga to kids' yoga, mindfulness cooking, grief support and programs for folks who experience all manner of disabilities. If you're seeking a different kind of wellness path, sign up stat!

guidedbyhumanity.org

Best Parks Department for Pickleball

APEX Parks and Recreation District

While Denver residents clamor for the city to invest more in pickleball, one of the country's fastest-growing sports, another metro parks department has gotten into the game. APEX Parks and Recreation District in Arvada sponsors tournaments, indoor and outdoor play, mixers, camps and clinics for picklers of all skill levels. People can work with the department to put on their own tournaments or set up private lessons, while less-structure-oriented fans of the sport can drop in at one of the district's four pickleball locations for a game.

Best Place to Find a Pickleball Coach

Gates Tennis Center

Although Gates Tennis Center mainly focuses on the sport in its name, pickleball enthusiasts can enjoy themselves at the center's eight pickleball courts for just $6 an hour per person. But there's another major perk: three pickleball pros. If you want a private lesson, it's $60 an hour; grab up to five friends and you can split an $80 charge. Some of the tennis pros, jealous of how much fun the pickleball pros are having, occasionally step in to help with kids' classes, adding to Gates's pickleball coaching repertoire. Invest in your game or book a night of learning with friends; either way, you'll walk away slightly sweaty and fully satisfied.

  • 3300 E. Bayaud Ave, Denver, 80209 Map

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation