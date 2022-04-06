Dana Novara is a veterinarian who cares deeply about the animals and the humans she serves, and she and her team have created a veterinary clinic unlike any we've seen before. From an underwater treadmill (check Urban Paw's Instagram for pics of dogs in mermaid life jackets) to rehab on Bosu balls to temperature-controlled glass kennels, your pet will be treated to care that many humans only hope for. Novara has a strong commitment to community, works to achieve more sustainable practices in an industry that creates a lot of waste, and visits classrooms around Colorado, inspiring future veterinarians and animal advocates alike.