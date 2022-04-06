When you walk inside Ebisu Japanese Lifestyle Store, you'll be greeted by life-sized statues of anime characters, and you're likely to hear a slowed-down, emotional cover of a chart-topping pop song. But the unique decor and tunes aren't the main reason to head to Ebisu. This is the best spot in the area to get your Japanese beauty fix, since it stocks everything from makeup to hair dye to serums that will remove the oil from your bangs; you'll also find such basics as toilet paper and toothpaste, as well as a few aisles dedicated to irresistible snacks. The store's right across the parking lot from the H Mart, a Korean-American chain, in case you're inspired to shop for more Asian products.instagram.com/ebisu_colorado