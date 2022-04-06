To Hell & Back and the Rummage Rats form a collective of two vintage and modern collectors on the second floor of ReCreative Denver, a vendor of recycled art materials. In addition to repairing old jeans and the like, the two businesses invite a few of their fellow vintage-pluckers to set up pop-ups under the Hell and Rats umbrella during First Fridays in the Art District on Santa Fe; this past winter, you could also find them at the Baker Bazaar, a recurring pop-up market at the L cocktail bar on Broadway.instagram.com/hellandrats