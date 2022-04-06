If you're a fan of This American Life or The Moth Radio Hour, you might already be a fan of Denver's The Narrators, a podcast along the same lines but with a Mile High spin. And if you're not yet a fan, you should be. Local entertainers, writers and raconteurs share true stories from their lives. The show — which will soon reach its 250th episode — began back in 2010 at Paris on the Platte with Those Who Can't star Andrew Orvedahl as host. These days, it's taped live weekly at Buntport Theater, where it's hosted by Ron Doyle and Erin Rollman; recent themes have covered such wide-ranging topics as blowjobs, grandmas, marital infidelity, culinary school, old friends, shoplifting, and using the outhouse at summer camp.