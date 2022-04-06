Before South Park's creators announced that they were taking over Casa Bonita, before Meow Wolf opened in the shadow of the viaduct, West Colfax Avenue was already starting a comeback. One of the prime drivers: Little Man Ice Cream Factory, which opened in 2019 as a production kitchen for the various stores in the Little Man empire, as well as a Willy Wonka-like tasting room whose decor is almost as tasty as the ice cream and other confections made here. But there are more sweet treats in this spot, including special events ranging from fundraisers to swing dances to yoga classes that draw people from the neighborhood — and beyond. Cool!