Her decades-long passion for collecting vintage linens, china, silver, glass and textiles led Kathy Gomez to share her enthusiasm with others through Chickadee Vintage — but not before a lifetime of training in the art of interior decoration that started with growing up in her mother's house. Vintage collecting was an obvious extension of that upbringing, and so is Chickadee, an online shop where Gomez offers a wealth of linens from secondhand designer collections, from IKEA to Ralph Lauren, as well as other household treasures.chickadeevintage.com