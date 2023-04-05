Best Colfax Intersection for Weirdness

It's just a few blocks east of Civic Center Park and the golden dome of the State Capitol, and a short city walk to either Cheesman or City Park. The intersection of Colfax and Pennsylvania might not be quite as colorful as it once was, when the Roslyn Grill stood where Prohibition is now, but it still offers its share of the weird. The meat-candy boneless ribs at Great Wall keep regulars coming back, and the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception looms, Old World style, on one side of the street across from Nob Hill, which offers a whole other sort of salvation. It's dirty, it's delicious, it's damning, and it's divine. That's Colfax.