Best New Fiction by a Colorado Author

Woman of Light
Kali Fajardo-Anstine

Kali Fajardo-Anstine became a household name in local literary circles and book clubs after her acclaimed short-story collection Sabrina & Corina arrived in bookstores in 2019. But its followup might fly even farther. Fajardo-Anstine leapt from that collection's slices of Latina life to Woman of Light, a fully realized, five-generation Chicano family saga released last summer. Beautifully written, with an inborn knowledge of her subject, Woman of Light celebrates strong women in a culture built over centuries. Good news if you're on a budget: The paperback edition is due April 18.

Best Punk-Rock Memoir

Glory Guitars: Memoir of a '90s Teenage Punk Rock Grrrl
Gogo Germaine

A rollicking rampage of rebellion ensues in Glory Guitars, a memoir written by Meow Wolf public relations manager Erin Barnes under her punk-rock moniker, Gogo Germaine, and published by University of Hell press. In the book, which was released in October to rave reviews, Barnes confronts the good, the bad and the ugly while recounting her teenage years growing up in Fort Collins, where she and her girl gang snuck into clubs and hung out with punk bands, skipped class to drink out in open fields, partied hard and loved even harder. One read may inspire you to unleash your own inner Gogo Germaine, and maybe even get into a drunken Jell-O wrestling match with your best friend.

erinkbarnes.com

Best Place to Find Reviews of Books About the Centennial State

Colorado Book Review

Since 2009, local historian Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel has edited the Colorado Book Review, which is located in the Western History & Genealogy section of the Denver Public Library's web page. Whether you're a native or are new to Colorado, this is the place to find critical reviews of titles ranging from The Denver Dry Goods: Where Colorado Shopped With Confidence, by Mark A. Barnhouse, to Colorado UFOs, by Richard Estep. Watch for an upcoming review of Alan Prendergast's GANGBUSTER: One Man's Battle Against Crime, Corruption, and the Klan, his story of battling Denver District Attorney Philip Van Cise, which was excerpted in the March 30 issue of Westword.

Best Place to Have a Beer, Buy a Book, Get Caffeinated and Even Published

Wolverine Farm Publick House

Wolverine Farm, a nonprofit entity, is like a tree where every branch carries a different kind of fruit. First and foremost, there's a small, small press turning out esoteric journals and occasional stand-alone short works. But this is also a public facility with a congenial cafe, a coffee shop, a beer bar, a gallery and the Perelandra bookstore, named after C.S. Lewis's sci-fi trilogy. On any given evening, there might be a concert, reading, lecture, market, open mic, workshop or technology-free gathering, giving the place a hands-on energy that's a rare find these days.

316 Willow Street, Fort Collins
970-682-2590
wolverinefarm.org

