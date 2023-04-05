Best New Novel That Showcases Old Denver

The Mile High City stars in too few major works of literary merit, which is why it feels so good when a book comes along that really gets Denver, right down to its roots. Local author Erika T. Wurth's novel White Horse has been getting lots of positive national attention since its debut last fall, and that's definitely one reason to check it out if you haven't. But just for good measure, here are a few more: Do you recognize the titular White Horse bar — recently shuttered on West Alameda after years of beer-slinging? Do you have fond memories of bygone times at Lakeside Amusement Park and Casa Bonita? Have you ever wondered if that chill in the air is just the mountain air...or the ghosts you share it with? If you answered yes to any of these, this book is for you.