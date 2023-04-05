Best Place to Find Reviews of Books About the Centennial State

Since 2009, local historian Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel has edited the Colorado Book Review, which is located in the Western History & Genealogy section of the Denver Public Library's web page. Whether you're a native or are new to Colorado, this is the place to find critical reviews of titles ranging from The Denver Dry Goods: Where Colorado Shopped With Confidence, by Mark A. Barnhouse, to Colorado UFOs, by Richard Estep. Watch for an upcoming review of Alan Prendergast's GANGBUSTER: One Man's Battle Against Crime, Corruption, and the Klan, his story of battling Denver District Attorney Philip Van Cise, which was excerpted in the March 30 issue of Westword.