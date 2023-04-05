Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best Place to Find Reviews of Books About the Centennial State

Colorado Book Review

Since 2009, local historian Tom "Dr. Colorado" Noel has edited the Colorado Book Review, which is located in the Western History & Genealogy section of the Denver Public Library's web page. Whether you're a native or are new to Colorado, this is the place to find critical reviews of titles ranging from The Denver Dry Goods: Where Colorado Shopped With Confidence, by Mark A. Barnhouse, to Colorado UFOs, by Richard Estep. Watch for an upcoming review of Alan Prendergast's GANGBUSTER: One Man's Battle Against Crime, Corruption, and the Klan, his story of battling Denver District Attorney Philip Van Cise, which was excerpted in the March 30 issue of Westword.

Best Place to Have a Beer, Buy a Book, Get Caffeinated and Even Published

Wolverine Farm Publick House

Wolverine Farm, a nonprofit entity, is like a tree where every branch carries a different kind of fruit. First and foremost, there's a small, small press turning out esoteric journals and occasional stand-alone short works. But this is also a public facility with a congenial cafe, a coffee shop, a beer bar, a gallery and the Perelandra bookstore, named after C.S. Lewis's sci-fi trilogy. On any given evening, there might be a concert, reading, lecture, market, open mic, workshop or technology-free gathering, giving the place a hands-on energy that's a rare find these days.

316 Willow Street, Fort Collins
970-682-2590
wolverinefarm.org

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation