Best Place to People-Watch

Sunny Sunday afternoons bring swarms of people to Cheesman Park — picnickers, dog walkers, runners and Rollerbladers, sunbathers and slackliners. Whether you're in a group or solo, there's much to see, but perhaps the most entertaining to watch are the groups of flow artists who gather around the stately columns of the park's neoclassical pavilion to practice their circus crafts. Watch jugglers hone their mind-blowing maneuvers while other artists create illusions with hoops, poi, staves and fans. These free-spirited folks prove that it's just as much fun to play with toys as an adult as it was when you were a kid.