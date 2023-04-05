Best Theatrical Milestone

On the wings of a fifty-year anniversary, Tony Garcia and his intrepid crew at the Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center were able to accomplish a miracle: The company, which began by performing in the streets of Auraria and the Westside, was able to pay off the mortgage on the old Denver Civic Theatre, a venue it had been working out of since 2010. With Su Teatro's typically humorous touch, the theater invited the public to a toast and a mortgage-burning — or at least the acting out of one — in January.