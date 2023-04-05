Best CBD Pet Product

Colorado Hemp Honey's CBD balms and oils for pets are great, but we're here to advocate on behalf of the honey. In moderate amounts, honey provides the same benefits to dogs and cats as it does for humans, helping to alleviate allergies and inflammation. Add CBD to the mix, and this honey can help your pet sleep and reduce their anxiety, too. Founder Nick French has been keeping bees for fifteen years now, but he's in on the joke. The Colorado Hemp Honey website sells cannabis leaf-shaped lick mats for pets right next to the hemp honey. Simply add a few drops of CBD honey to the marijuana lick mat, and watch your dog become a pothead. Given how delicious honey is, you don't have to worry about convincing them to eat it.coloradohemphoney.com