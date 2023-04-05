Best Dispensary Waiting Room

Spending time in a waiting room like you're in a doctor's office just to shop for cannabis with names like Jigglers or Super Boof is starting to feel like unnecessary posturing. Props to Lightshade for making us comfortable while we have to do it. You can always count on climate control and comfortable chairs at a Lightshade store, which isn't as common as you'd expect at dispensaries, and water, magazines and an updated dispensary menu are usually within reach, too. Most dispensaries don't put much effort into the waiting area, and that affects patience on crowded days. Lightshade's chill station makes us slow down and appreciate the small stuff. After all, buying weed used to be a lot harder than this.lightshade.com