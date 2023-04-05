Best Edibles for Microdosing

Colorado cannabis prices have never been lower, but inflation is still cutting into weed budgets across the state. Recognizing the need for something simple and cheap, 1906 released Bump Drops last summer. A big step away from 1906's other products, which contain ingredients such as ashwagandha and caffeine for intended effects like relaxation and energy, Bump Drops are essentially refined THC distillate in pill form, so there are no calories or sugar attached. Bump Drops are made with 2.5 milligrams of THC, a standard amount for microdosing, and are available in packs of two and twenty for less than $2 and $10, respectively. That's one cheap microdose, and an easy bump to keep that edibles high going.1906newhighs.com