Best Infused Beverage

If you're a daily or regular edibles user, then listen to the wise words of Wu-Tang Financial: You need to diversify. Most of Smokiez edibles products can be found on the gummy shelf, but the brand's infused agave syrup, available in natural, chocolate, maple and vanilla flavors and various combinations of THC, CBD and CBG, allows you to ingest cannabinoids the way you want to. Morning tea or coffee, baked goods, candied bacon, lemonade, cocktails — whatever you're in the mood for, this can sweeten it, but with a glycemic index at 40 percent lower than refined sugar. That way, even diabetics can join the fun, according to Smokiez.smokiez.com