Best Addition to the 16th Street Mall

Maria Rangel officially launched her food truck, Maíz, in May of 2021. Rangel's love of gorditas inspired her to make a big life change, transitioning from her work as an EMT to the food business to share her passion with the community. Even more inspiring is that Rangel had to overcome a fraudulent food truck fabricator before she could embark on her new career. With her struggles now in the past, she's focused on her food, using fresh corn masa to make a variety of deep-fried gorditas inspired by her mother-in-law's recipe, with fillings like chorizo and potato, corn and squash, and eggs and cheese. Rangel also delivers a big punch with her stellar green chile, and all of her dishes are gluten-free. Find out where to get in on this goodness through Instagram or on the truck's website.