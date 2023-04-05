Best Addition to the 16th Street Mall

The 16th Street Mall has long gotten a bad rap — and sometimes for good reason — but that's (finally) beginning to shift as more local business owners opt to open new concepts along the stretch that runs from Union Station to Civic Center Station. In 2023, chef Mary Nguyen, the owner of Olive & Finch, introduced its sister concept, Little Finch, a welcoming all-day cafe that's the perfect place to post up with a laptop while enjoying a pastry and espresso, meet with friends for happy hour or take down a healthy lunch — and everything in between.