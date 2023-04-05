Best Beer Bar

Goed Zuur made a strong impression on the beer scene when it opened just over five years ago. The sour beer and cheese bar was launched by chef Anthony Lopiccolo and John Fayman. Fayman was already well known for opening Backcountry Pizza & Taphouse in Boulder, but Lopiccolo is getting his time in the spotlight now with a special chef's tasting counter — a three-part series that explores his life through food. Goed Zuur has always been more than a beer bar, though, and projects like the tasting counter really highlight the team's range and risk tolerance. The beer cellar list is also deep and frequently updated, with top-notch selections from around the globe.