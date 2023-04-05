Best Beer Made With Mushrooms

On the first Friday of the month in RiNo, grab a liter of excellent lager at Bierstadt Lagerhaus and take a ringside seat for Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling. The acts aren't as dramatic as the entertainment wrestling of the '80s and '90s, but there are always laughs to go along with the evening's impressive physicality. And what better choice to accompany the fun than Bierstadt's helles, a very well-made beer that tastes great and goes down easy? Just keep an eye on your glass, as some of the wrestlers have been known to snag a sip or two from unsuspecting fans sitting in the front row — and no, you won't get a replacement, because you're now part of the show.