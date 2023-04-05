Best Beer Made With Mushrooms

A beer made with mushrooms might sound strange at first, but the delicate, earthy, fruity flavors of chanterelle mushrooms pair perfectly with Coda Brewing owner/brewer Luke Smith's choice of the base style, Bière de Garde. The portion of the batch that was packaged sold out very quickly, thanks to popularity among the local foraging community, but there has been plenty of this unique beer available on draft. The beer changes over time, developing notes of plum, apricot, fig and, according to Smith, "Big League Chew bubble gum" as it ages like a fine wine. The mushrooms are either locally sourced or, during all-too-frequent dry spells in Colorado, purchased from the lush growing region of the Pacific Northwest.