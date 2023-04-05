Best Diner

Denver's diner scene has dwindled in recent years, but it's certainly not dead, as evidenced by this eatery that claims to make "the fastest egg in the West." Founded by Manuel and Trish Gatsiopoulos in 2011, the aptly named Hits the Spot is more than just a speedy fix. The rotating pie cases are filled with tempting options, and the counter seats offer a view of the tasty plates coming through the kitchen window, from pancakes and cinnamon-roll French toast to pork chops and breakfast burritos smothered in the diner's excellent (and gluten-free) green chile.