Best Hotel Restaurant

Denver diners mourned the loss of the eight-year-old Beast + Bottle when it shuttered in Uptown after its building was sold in 2021. But the loss stung a lot less when Paul and Aileen Reilly — the brother-and-sister duo behind the now-closed eatery — moved a new concept with a similar mission into the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver. Unlike their former space, this eatery is open all day, serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner, but like Beast, Apple Blossom focuses on responsible sourcing. It takes inspiration from regions all over the country, serving dishes like housemade spam, Paul's Southern-style fried chicken, a French dip made with confit duck leg, and grilled swordfish from Santa Barbara.