Best Indian Restaurant

While chef Charles Mani doesn't claim to make the "traditional" Indian fare with which most Colorado diners are familiar, plenty of items on the menu at the three-year-old Urban Village Grill speak to the classic recipes. But thanks to Mani, the butter chicken, 24-hour dal and coconut curry come with a French culinary twist, too. Surprisingly, they also come with just one spice level; diners can up the heat quotient with the chef's special hot sauce — the better to impart the greatest flavor and health benefits, according to Mani. Another unique aspect of the Park Meadows restaurant: outdoor grilling stations where diners can order plates of marinated meats to cook al fresco.