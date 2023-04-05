Best Patio for Pets

Located in LoHi, Zuni Street Brewing has welcomed patrons and their beloved four-legged companions for the past six years. The brewery boasts a massive open-air front patio and enclosed back patio with picnic-style tables that accommodate large groups and ample room for furry friends. Beyond being extremely welcoming to canines, Zuni Street delivers tasty suds and hosts a weekly roster of some of the best food trucks around, as well as a regular live-music schedule. So if you find yourself walking your pooch in the area, drop in for a craft beer pit stop.