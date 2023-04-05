Best Sandwich Shop in an Alley

Tucked into a back patio at the end of a thin walkway and pinched between a couple of old Five Points buildings sits Duke's Good Sandwiches. Flanking the walk-up order window are old photos of famous Dukes of history, from jazz musicians to actresses, but the real stars are on the menu: a streamlined four-sandwich list of Italian sausage, meatball, Caprese and the main attraction, the Chopped Cheese. That last option is an old-school New York City delight consisting of griddle-cooked ground beef and white cheddar cheese melted into gooey harmony and folded into a soft hoagie roll. Here, though, it also comes topped with fresh onions and crunchy pepperoncini. "Good" is a massive understatement.