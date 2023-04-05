Best Specialty Brewery

Coloradans are fortunate to have quite a few high-quality producers of specialized beers, from makers of barrel-aged stouts and Belgian, English, German or Czech-style brews to South American and Mexican-focused breweries and, of course, IPA houses. Some of the most dedicated to the craft are Brandon and Lisa Boldt, who have built a real gem at Primitive Beer in Longmont, producing some of the best spontaneously fermented beer in the world. Primitive is also home to one of the best guest beer lists in the state, complementing its more singular focus and giving visitors to the brewery a variety of options.