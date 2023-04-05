Best Szechuan Fried Chicken

The name "Noodles Express" really doesn't do justice to the many dishes this nondescript Szechuan spot off Colorado Boulevard does very, very well. If you're craving carbs, the dan dan noodles are a must-order, and veggie-forward options like the eggplant with garlic sauce and pan-fried green beans are winners, too. But those craving the mouth-numbing sensation of Szechuan peppercorns should opt for the chong qing pepper chicken, aka laziji, small chunks of crispy deep-fried chicken loaded with plenty of heat.