Best Thai Delivery

This ghost kitchen from owner Jonathan Konsila operates out of a ChefReady facility, and he runs it alongside his wife and brother, as well as his parents, who are from Thailand. The bold flavors from the delivery-only concept deliver big, with a number of dishes not often seen on menus around town. The pad Thai and tom yum soup are excellent, but the moo nam tok, a grilled pork salad with roasted rice, mint, shallots, green onions and Thai chile powder, left us ready to eat our way through the rest of the menu. Pro tip: Get the mango sticky rice, too.