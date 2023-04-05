Best Celebrity Guitar in a Dentist's Office

Dr. Michael Diorio, Denver dentist extraordinaire, is also a music junkie who goes by the handle "Rock Doc." In another incarnation, he's a photographer who's shot countless local and national bands, even working a few shows at Red Rocks over the past 25 years. In July 2022, Diorio was part of a meet-and-greet at a Mötley Crüe concert in Kansas City, where he met bassist Nikki Sixx and acquired the bass that Sixx played on 1985's "Home Sweet Home." Now the Sixx-signed bass adorns a wall in Diorio's office, where patients (and curious visitors) can pose with it or play it, inspiring them to post their own photos and musical memories on his Instagram page. The guitar has also led a double life as a "therapy instrument" for patients at Craig Hospital, where Diorio has been a dental consultant for nearly three decades. To see what stories this amazing ax has spun, follow the good doc on Instagram.instagram.com/itouchednikkisbass