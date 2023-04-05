Best Legendary Recording Studio

The Front Range is filled with cultural history and institutions, and the Blasting Room has established itself as an integral facet of the music scene. The studio was founded in 1994 by members of the punk group ALL, including current owner Bill Stevenson (who played drums for ALL as well as Descendents, Black Flag and Lemonheads), when the band relocated to Fort Collins and was looking for a studio where it could record. The Blasting Room has stayed booked steadily for almost 29 years now, and has worked with thousands of bands, including Rise Against, Alkaline Trio and As I Lay Dying. Keep an eye out for upcoming documentary The Blasting Room, by local filmmaker Aaron Pendergast, due out later this year.theblastingroom.com