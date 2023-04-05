Best Sound System

It can be hard to get the sound just right in a 6,500-capacity space like 1STBANK Center, but the sonics have been right on the money at every concert we've attended there. For many years, it was the traditional spot for Colorado jam staple String Cheese Incident to ring in the New Year with a three-night run, and last year, jam-band breakout act Goose moved its annual Goosemas event from its hometown in Connecticut to 1STBANK Center. But no one has demonstrated the excellent sound quality better than king of bluegrass Billy Strings, who played a series of shows there in February.