Best Venue for After-Hours Shows

A nonprofit artist collective, Knew Conscious is a members-only club where you can see new talent in Denver perform alongside the digital artwork of the organization’s founder, Kurt Redeker, in an intimate setting. And one of the side perks of the private club is that because it's open late, big-name artists often stop by after playing sets at Mission Ballroom or Red Rocks to keep the party going. That happened in February with none other than members of Billy Strings's entourage, who played Knew Conscious for hours after their 1STBANK Center show let out. Clearly, that $12 monthly membership is well worth it.