Best Venue With New Ownership

Colorado is variously known for its mountains, skiing, wildflowers and counterculture, but there's one landmark everyone knows about when it comes to the state: Red Rocks Amphitheatre. However, not everyone knows about the best bathrooms to use at the venue. Sure, the all-gender stalls below stage left are your best bet for fast-moving lines, or you can venture to the clean bathrooms found inside the Visitor Center at the top. (And if you finish up before your bathroom buddy, you can peruse the Red Rocks Performers Hall of Fame.) Our favorite, though, is at the top, on the far side of the Visitor Center, where you'll find stairs that lead to what could be the least-used facilities at Red Rocks — and that means fewer lines and more time to enjoy the show.