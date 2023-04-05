Best Venue With New Ownership

The Gothic Theatre has been a Denver landmark for nearly a century. It debuted in the 1920s as a movie theater and hosted community gatherings like Easter egg hunts during the Great Depression. It ended its film career for good in the '80s after a stint as a porn theater, but that's when its musical history began, with scattered rock shows from bands like Nirvana, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Beastie Boys, Soundgarden and more. The Gothic officially became a music mecca in 1998 when it was bought by Steve Schalk and his business partner for $175,000. And in November 2022, Schalk sold the Gothic to AEG, which had already been managing its bookings for a decade, for $2 million — which was clearly money well spent. Here's to another century of music at the Gothic!