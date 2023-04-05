Best Comic Book Store

Calling Mile High Comics a comic book store is technically correct. It is a store, and it mostly sells comics. But that would be like calling a great white shark a fish, or the Amazon simply a stream of water. There's more to this place than the label, which is evident the second you step inside the 45,000-square-foot warehouse dedicated to comics, superheroes and much, much more. Classic and limited-edition comic books, old copies of magazines like Heavy Metal and Fangoria, and ridiculously fun pieces of pop culture can all be found here, as can the latest graphic novels and single-issue releases. We've walked in on card-game tournaments and lucha libre wrestling matches, and walked out with comic books about Charles Barkley vs. Godzilla. This place is an OG for seasoned comic lovers, and a spark of light for those lacking imagination.