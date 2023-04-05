Best Disc Golf Course

Enjoy the views while you throw your disc at Wondervu Disc Golf Course. The course is just a quick jaunt into the foothills from Denver, providing a variety of holes not often seen at mountain disc golf courses and covering plenty of distance for those looking to escape into a game. Wondervu is making major improvements for the 2023 season, including adding more picnic tables and redesigning holes to make play even better.136 Camp Eden Road, Coal Creek
303-717-3267
facebook.com/highaltitudediscgolf